Today marks the 18th death anniversary of pop sensation Nazia Hassan

Web Desk: The 18th death anniversary of Pakistan’s pop queen ‘Nazia Hassan’ is being observed today. The Nightingale of Pakistan, is still remembered and loved due to her contribution in the pop music world.

Nazia Hassan was died on August 13, 2000 after suffering from lung cancer. Her death was a heart-breaking moment for the music lovers around the world.

The queen of pop music was born on 3rd April 1965 in Karachi. But she left this world at the age of 35 years.

She surfaced in the entertainment music industry as a child artist and became famous with her song ‘Ap Jesa Koe’. She sang this song at the age of 13 for Indian movie Qurbaani for which she won a film fare award for the best female playback singer.

She was the first Pakistani who won the prestigious accolade and along with her brother Zohaib went on to sell over 60 million records worldwide.

Her elegance, style, beauty and voice glamorized the entertainment world. Some of her popular music albums are Disco Deewane, Star/Boom Boom, Hotline, Boom Boom, etc.

Nazia Hassam, was a legend who will remain alive in the heart of the music-lovers.