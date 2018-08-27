Today last day for submission of nomination papers for presidential election

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the contestants of Presidential Election to submit their nomination papers to presiding officers by Monday.

The candidates can file their nomination papers with presiding officers in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta upto 12 noon.

The Chief Election Commissioner will conduct the scrutiny of nomination papers in Islamabad on Wednesday at 10:00 am.

Polling for election to the President will be held on 4th of next month and members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies will cast their votes.