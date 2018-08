KASUR: Three siblings were killed and one other injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Sheikh Hamad village of Kasur on late Thursday night.

Rescues officials said the roof of a house collapsed due to the poor structural condition at Sheikh Hamad village.

‘’As a result, three siblings, Tahir, aged 9, Maria, 16, and Naeem, 10, were killed on the spot, while one other girl injured in the incident.

The injured was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment in critical condition. —PPI