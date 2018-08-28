This much chocolate may cut the risk of heart failure

Web Desk: Some studies have proved that occasionally tucking into a bar of chocolate may actually be good for you.

Recent study suggests that moderate consumption, like up to three bars a month, cut a person’s risk of heart failure by 13 per cent, reported Dailymail.

According to the researchers natural compound found in chocolate called flavonoids boost blood vessel health and reduce inflammation. It is also found in the research that those who eat chocolate daily, their heart failure risk increase by 17 per cent.

Lead researcher Dr Chayakrit Krittanawong, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, said: ‘I believe that chocolate is an important dietary source of flavonoids which are associated with reducing inflammation and increasing good cholesterol.

She said: ‘This large-scale analysis suggests that enjoying a moderate amount of chocolate might protect you against heart failure, but too much can be detrimental.