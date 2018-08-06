This 7-year-old built her own video game in just one day

Web Desk: It is really hard to accept the fact that a seven-year-old built her own video game that too in a day, but it is true, meet the kid whose game development career began just at the age of 7.

Penny McDonald is now on the list of youngest game developers, who published a game on popular PC gaming platform, Steam.

When Penny’s dad, Lance McDonald, an independent game developer, was working on a game project, her daughter asked him if she could make a game one day as well. As a result, her father gave her a Windows 98 to code on, along with a beginner’s guide to build a game. And guess what, she built a game on her first attempt.

Penny’s game name is, ‘Answer the Question’, which is basically makes the user solve an infinite number of math-related questions. Her game has received all positive reviews.