The soliciting mother and her baby are fine after PK-750 debacle: PIA

Web Desk: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) tried to tackled the issue of a viral video in which a woman can be seen yelling at the flight crew to open the doors of the airplane because her baby was getting unconscious. After demanding inquiry against the people responsible for the incident, the CEO of the airplane met the family.

We are very happy to share that mummy and baby from flight PK750 are doing well. The CEO PIA sent his representative to meet with the family and also called to find out about their welfare. The inquiry for the incident is underway. Our passengers are important to us.#PIA #WeCare pic.twitter.com/FSDL7yghk7 — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 9, 2018

Using the airplane’s official Twitter account, PIA shared pictures of the family with its represetative and wrote, ‘We are very happy to shares that mummy and baby from flight PK750 are doing well. The CEO PIA sent his representative to meet with the family and also called to find out about their welfare, The inquiry for the incident in underway. Our passengers are important to us.”