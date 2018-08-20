Textile products worth US$ 1.002 bln exported in first  month of FY 2018-19

ISLAMABAD: Textile groups exports from the country during first month of current financial year was recorded at US$ 1.002 billion as against the exports of US$ 1.008 billion in the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2018 exports of textile products registered of 0.49 percent as against the exports of the same month of last year, said the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, the exports of raw cotton reduced by 8.71 percent, cotton cloth by 9.94 percent and bed wear by 3.85 percent respectively, it added.

However, the exports of other textile products during the period under review including cotton yarn grew by 7.62 percent, yarn other than cotton by 73.74 percent knit wear by 7.78 percent and other textile materials by 3.24 percent respectively.

In July, 2018, about 9,195 thousand dozens of knitwear worth US$ 208.880 million exported as against the exports of 7,529 thousand downs valuing US$ 193.802 million of same period of last year.

The exports of towels grew by 0.51 percent during the period under review and it was recorded at 15,129 metric tons valuing US$ 51.707 million as compared the exports of 13,456 metric tons worth of US$ 51.447 million of same month of last year, it added. -APP