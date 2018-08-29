Tariq Jamali appointed as Acting President/CEO of NBP

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance has appointed Tariq Jamali, Senior Executive Vice President as the Acting President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday.

Jamali joined NBP in 1987 and has held various senior management positions at regional and head office levels.

Currently, he was serving as Group Chief, Asset & Recovery Group. He is also Director of National Assets Insurance Ltd, Atlas Power Ltd, Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd, Galadari Cement Gulf Ltd, Karachi Council on Foreign Relations and National Construction Ltd.

He holds an MBA degree from University of Dallas and Bachelors in Civil Engineering from USA.

During his career at NBP he has served as Group Chief of Logistics Support Group, Commercial and Retail Banking Group and Compliance Group.—APP