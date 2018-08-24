Home / Sports / Football / Switzerland coach Petkovic ‘sad’ about Behrami’s international retirement

The 33-year-old Behrami, who was born in Kosovo, played in the World Cup win over Serbia which saw Swiss players Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichtsteiner fined by FIFA for making 'double eagle' gestures as goal celebrations.