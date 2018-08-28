Study finds traffic noise make birds age faster

Web Desk: According to new study, traffic noise may be associated with an increased rate of telomeres loss in Zebra finches that have left the nest.

The researchers found that zebra finches that were exposed to traffic noise after they had left the nest had shorter telomeres at 120 days of age than Zebra finches that were exposed to noise until 18 days post-hatch (before they had left the nest) and whose parents were exposed to traffic noise during courtship, egg-laying and nesting.

The researcher added, “Our study is a first step towards identifying the causal mechanisms that may account for differences in lifespan observed between birds living in urban or rural environments.”

“Cellular ageing as a result of urban stressors is something that may not have a very visible impact, but our study indicates that although birds may seem to be adapting to life in noisy cities, they may actually be ageing faster,” they said.

The traffic noise used in the study consisted of recordings of street traffic which mimicked typical urban noise patterns.

Therefore, the next time you continuously keep honking, stop, and think of the birds!