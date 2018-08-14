Street Criminals-Held Recovered: firearms, snatche,mobiles, looted cash, bikes,gutka, hashish

KARACHI: The local Garden have arrested four street criminals among three drug peddlers here on Tuesday and recovered firearms, snatched cell phones, looted money, motorcycles, gutka and 2.35 kg hashish from there possession.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City District Dr. Samiullah Soomro the accused were identified as Haris son of Sarfaraz, Ali Raza son of Saleem, Ali Raza alias Ali son of Aslam, Abdul Rasheed son of Rafiq, Amir alias Jani son of Lashkari, Abdul Ghaffar son of Abdul Jabbar and Amir son of Qasim.

The Garden police registered FIRs againts the accused and further investigation is underway. APP/uk