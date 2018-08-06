Strange reason of banning ‘Christopher Robin’ in China?

Web Desk: Film authorities denied releasing Disney’s Christopher Robin in China, without giving any reason. But according to Hollywood reports, it is because of China’s censorship of Winnie the Pooh images that started last year.

In China, the authorities have been blocking images of the character on social media because of memes comparing Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s appearance to Pooh’s.

Winnie the Pooh, the character created by British author A A Milne as a companion for an eight-year-old Christopher Robin.

Disney’s Christopher Robin opened at the lower end of forecast with $25 million from 3,602 screens.