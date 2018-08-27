Steps being taken to provide health facilities to masses in Balochistan

In Balochistan, steps are being taken to provide all sophisticated health facilities to poor people in backward areas of the province.

A spokesperson of Provincial Health Department told Radio Pakistan Quetta correspondent that a Dental College would be constructed in Quetta at a cost of one billion rupees.

Similarly, one new block of OPD, in-line with modern facilities would be established in Civil Hospital Quetta at a cost of more than one hundred and ninety million rupees.

Likewise, three hundred million rupees are being spent through Eye diseases programme. Besides, one hundred and ninety rupees would be spent across the province on district information programme under health system.

Spokesperson further said that emergency centers would be established on all main highways of Balochistan.