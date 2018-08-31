SSP West inaugurates Reporting Room in PS Iqbal Market

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan performed the inauguration of well-equipped reporting room in Iqbal Market Police Station (P.S). Police here.

A detailed briefing with regard to operations of the Reporting Room was also arranged on the occasion, said police sources.

In his remarks, the SSP West was of the view that the Reporting Room would prove to be a milestone in enhancing the performance of the police.

Later, talking to media, he said that the residents of district West can lodge complaints against land grabbing and China cutting directly to his office while complaints can be also be lodged in his office on telephone number 021-99263022. -APP