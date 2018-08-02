SRK’s priceless response on Priyanka Chopra’s wedding

Web Desk: It is a season of Bollywood marriages, many famous and prominent stars have tied their knot. Now the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is reportedly be witnessed soon.

Most celebrities are giving their opinions on the alleged nuptials as well, including Kangana Ranaut, who is apparently very excited for Priyanka.

Amid from other celebrities, you just can’t afford missing Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction on being asked about Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas.

When asked by the media at the 2018 Vogue Beauty Awards, he said, ‘Haan, main bhi (shaadi) kar raha hu. Tumko main nyota bhejunga, card aayega, reception ka aur mehndi mein zaroor aana. (Yes, I’m also getting married very soon. I’ll send you a card. Definitely come for the reception and the mehndi.)’