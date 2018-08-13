SRK to be a central part of ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2’

Web Desk: Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ is all set for its reboot and left many of us excited. In the past, it was our one of the favourite drama serials. We loved Anurag-Prerna’s love story that had dramatic twists every week. And also, Mr. Bajaj or Komolika who ruled the small screen for years.

Now, the serial is all set for second sequel. According to reports, Ekta Kapoor has brought superstar Shah Rukh Khan on board for a very special association with this show.

SRK will do a voiceover for the remake of the show that will reportedly star Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in lead roles.

“SRK will introduce the lead characters of Anurag and Prerna (Erica Fernandez and Prath Samthaan) to the audience,” reported PinkVilla.

SRK will introduce the lead characters and will also be the narrator for the first three episodes of the serial. This is as a part of his with start India. But it is sure to add to the excitement of the masses.