SRK son Aryan to launch with Sridevi’s daughter Khushi

Web Desk: Bollywood celebrities are now launching their kids in Indian Film Industry. Recently, Karan Johar has launched Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s first daughter, Janhvi in Dhadak. Now, all eyes are on the couple’s second daughter Khushi, who has also being groomed for an early debut.

A close family friends of the Kapoors, says, “Khushi will be launched sooner rather than later, and that too by Karan Johar. Karan’s taken over that responsibility from Boney. Though Khushi’s debut is being kept a well-guarded secret, they’ve already started looking for a suitable script.”

Sources say that Khushi is likely to have a dream launch, opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan.

“That’s Karan’s game plan. Let’s see how it goes,” the close friend adds.