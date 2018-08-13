Sridevi’s birth anniversary celebrated today

Web Desk: The Bollywood of Chandni, Sridevi has left a gaping hole in the Indian film industry by leaving this world this year. She was only 54 and still had a lot to contribute to this world as proven by her last film MOM.

On the occasion of Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary, her fans are wishing her and remembering the actress. Her eldest daughter Jhanvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor also remembered Sridevi on her birth anniversary. He said, “There are heroes and then there are legends, heroes get remembered but legends never die’ Sri lives with us every day.. not a minute goes by when we don’t miss her.”

Even as loved ones and millions of fans around the world remember Sridevi on her birth anniversary today, have is a look at some of her rare pictures.