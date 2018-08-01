Sri Lanka bat first against South Africa in 2nd ODI

DAMBULLA: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Wednesday.

The hosts, who lost the opening ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, have made two changes to their starting line-up.

Paceman Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya have been handed their ODI debuts as they replace injured Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan.

The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa have gone in with an unchanged team after winning the first match by five wickets at the same venue.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Ranmore Martinez (SRI)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Source: AFP