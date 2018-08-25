Sports-mad couple named their new-born ‘Asian Games’

Web Desk: It is for the second time since the inception of the sporting extravaganza that Indonesia is hosting the Asian Games and this has increased the excitement of the audience.

In the excitement, an Indonesian couple named their daughter ‘Asian Games’! The baby was born hours before the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the games, in the co-hosting city of Palembang. So the couple chose to honour the historic event by naming their newborn.

Abidah Asian Games arrived about a month early and surprised her parents. As she was born on the day of the opening ceremony, her parents named her after the 2018 tournament.

While talking to AFP News, the father, Yordania Denny said, “We already had a first name for her but didn’t have a last name.”

The parents said they would support their daughter if she wants to pursue sports, given her name. However, they also said that they would allow Abidah to change her last name in the future if she does not have “the same appreciation for the regional Olympic event.”