Special court to hear Musharraf treason case on Aug 20

LAHORE: A three-judge special bench formed to try former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on charges of high treason is set to resume hearing into the case on August 20.

The bench headed by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali and comprised of Justice Tahira Safdar of the Balochistan High Court and Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court will take up the case in the federal capital.

The court registrar has intimated all parties involved in the case about the scheduled hearing.

Lately, Mohammad Akram Sheikh, who headed the prosecution team, tendered his resignation. In his resignation letter, the senior advocate expressed his inability to pursue the case after the likely change of the government in Islamabad.

The former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had appointed Akram Sheikh as head of the prosecution in the case in November 2013.

In March 2014, the special court indicted Gen Musharraf for high treason while the prosecution presented its evidence the same year. However, thereafter, the special court could not proceed with the case as the IHC issued a stay order and the former military ruler left the country.

Subsequently, he was declared a proclaimed offender by the court which also ordered confiscation of his properties.—INP