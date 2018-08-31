Sony unveils its new Xperia XZ3 that uses OLED technology

Web Desk: Sony is bringing technology from its popular Bravia OLED television range to the small screen for the first time with the launch of its new Xperia smartphone, reported DailyMail.

The new handset is able to upscale content on the screen to high dynamic range (HDR), this can improve resolution and the range of colours seen on-screen.

During the annual press conference at the IFA technology trade-show in Berlin, Sony unveiled the new its new smartphone. The phone will go on sale October 5 for $900, with pre-orders available from August 31.

Equipped with a six inch OLED screen with Quad HD resolution, the Xperia XZ3 will upscale content displayed on the screen to high dynamic range (HDR), which can improve resolution as well as the range of colours seen on-screen.

Notably, it includes Smart Launch, which automatically unlocks the phone and launches the camera when it detects it is raised horizontally – as if to take a picture.

Executive deputy president and head of sales marketing at Sony Mobile, Hideyuki Furumi said, ‘Our new XZ3 flagship smartphone is not just beautiful to look at, but it’s packed with Sony’s cutting-edge audio and visual technologies.’

‘This lets you enjoy high quality content just as the creators intended, for a truly immersive entertainment experience in the palm of your hand.’