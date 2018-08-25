Smart paper developed that can fold or flatten on command

Web Desk: Scientist has developed a low cost technology that can allow a simple piece of paper to spring to life. It can be fold, bend or flatten itself on command, reported DNA.

A thin layer of thermoplastic applied to common paper with an inexpensive 3D printer. When the electric current is applied, the thermoplastic heats and expands, causing the paper to bend or fold, when the current is removed, the paper returns to pre-determined shape.

Assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in the US, Lining Yao said, “Actuation truly turns paper into another medium, one that has both artistic and practical uses.”

Researchers have designed basic types of actuators, including some based on origami and kirigami forms. These enable the creation of structures that can turn themselves into balls or cylinders.