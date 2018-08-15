Six minor girls killed playing with mortar in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least six minor girls were killed as they were playing with an unexploded mortar round in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Laghman on Wednesday.

According to provincial governor’s office statement, the explosion took place around 10:30a.m. in Chehel Gaz area of Alingar district,.

The mortar round was a leftover of the Taliban insurgents, the statement said.

The victims belonged to two separate families, according to the statement.

In a separate incident during the day, four civilians were killed when a roadside bomb hit their car in southern Zabul province, an official said.

Two more were injured in the blast which happened in Shahjoy district and they were transferred to hospital in the provincial capital city, Wazir Mohammad Jawadi, the district governor said.—INP