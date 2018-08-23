Six killed in jihadist attack north of Baghdad

SAMARRA: Six people, including members of Iraq’s security forces, were killed in a jihadist attack north of Baghdad that left four others wounded, police told AFP on Thursday.

Iraq declared “victory” over the Islamic State group in late 2017 but jihadist cells remain active in the country.

On Wednesday, “IS gunmen attacked the house of former member of parliament Adnan al-Juburi,” a police officer, asking not to be named, told AFP.

“They fired mortars at the home in the village of Asdira,” 90 kilometres (55 miles) north of Tikrit, without causing casualties, he said.

But as police, members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and civilians rushed to the scene, “a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing six people and injuring four others”, he said. —AFP