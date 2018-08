QUETTA: Six people including, three foreigners, were injured in a suicide blast near a bus carrying employees of Saindak Copper Gold Project in Dalbandin on Saturday.

According to Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the bus. As a result, three foreigners and three FC personnel were injured in the blast. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, security forces started investigations into the incident.

—PPI