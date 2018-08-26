Sindh Governor-designate Imran Ismail to take oath of his office tomorrow

KARACHI: The designated Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail will take oath of his office at the Governor House in Karachi tomorrow.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court will administer the oath.

The ceremony will be attended by Provincial cabinet, Members of Provincial and Federal Assemblies and other notables.

Imran Ismail will be the 29th Governor of the province since 1947. He was born on 1st January 1966 in Karachi and is a businessman-turned-politician. He is also one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Imran Ismail was elected as a member of the provincial assembly from PS-111 Karachi (South-V) in general election. According to Article 103 of the Constitution, his provincial assembly seat shall become vacant the day he becomes the governor.