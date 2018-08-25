Sheikh Rasheed for eliminating corruption from Railways

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Saturday announced that the department is suffering deficit of Rs37 billions.

During a meeting held at the Railways’ headquarters here, Rasheed said “from now on neither any official nor he will take VIP protocol’, adding that the ministry has placed all rest houses for sale to end the deficit.

He said the government is committed to eliminate corruption from Railways.

The minister said that any form of corruption will not be tolerated and employees involved in corruption will be handed over to National Accountability Bureau, adding that full co-operations will be provided to the anti-graft watchdog in this regard.

Rasheed announced that 32 railway stations will be upgraded across the country and double track will be laid from Peshawar to Lahore.

“We will plant trees on both sides of the track across the country to secure the track.”

He asked that people who had illegally occupied lands of Pakistan Railways should vacate it and this issue will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

Sheikh Rasheed announced that 5,000 houses will be built for grade-4 railway employees.— INP