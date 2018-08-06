Shehbaz Sharif nominated joint opposition’s candidate for PM: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday told media that the joint opposition has finalised the name of party president Shehbaz Sharif as their candidate for the prime minister slot.

Addressing media in the federal capital, the PML-N leader said that the opposition parties will jointly protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office on August 8 against the institution’s “incapacity and incompetence” to hold free and fair elections.

It is pertinent to note here that opposition parties including PML-N, PPP, MMA and AP had decided during an August 2 meeting that all of their MNAs will support a PML-N nominee for election of prime minister while PPP and MMA candidates will be supported for speaker and deputy speaker slots respectively.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which emerged as the biggest party in the National Assembly after July 25 general elections claims that it has enough support in the parliament to elect their chief Imran Khan as prime minister.—NNI