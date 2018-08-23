Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam in jail

Rawalpindi: Former president of Muslim League-N, Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at Adiala jail, reported Aaj News.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif met him along with other family members including their mother Shamim Akhtar, all the family members were granted a special permission to meet Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Sharif family arrived in Islamabad in special aircraft. Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by his son Hamza, Salman Shehbaz and Mian Abbas Sharif along with his son Aziz Sharif.