Shehbaz appears before NAB in corruption inquiries

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in corruption probe into Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) inquiry.

NAB Lahore on Sunday issued summons to Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the Bureau investigators.

NAB is investigating Shehbaz Sharif in connection with alleged illegal appointments to the PPDC. In the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme case, he was summoned after revelations made by former principal secretary Fawad Hassan incriminated him.—APP