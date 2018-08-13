Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film is inspired by my film, claims Mehwish Hayat

Web Desk: Pakistani versatile actress, Mehwish Hayat claimed that Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ took inspiration from Pakistani movie, ‘Actor In Law’.

Using her Social media accounts account, Mehwish Hayat wrote, “Just saw the Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer. Major déjà vu. Reminds me a lot of my film Actor in Law. Great to see that our neighbours are taking inspirations from our movie.”

Just saw the #BattiGulMeterChaluTrailer . Major dejavu! reminds me a lot of my film “Actor in law”. Great to see that our neighbours are now taking inspiration from our movies.@nabeelqureshi @fahadmustafa26 — MehwishHayat (@MehwishHayat) August 10, 2018

Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a lawyer like Fahad Mustafa in ‘Actor in Law’ and can be seem making some similar dialoges. Here is how Twitter users responded to her claim.

Yup when i saw the trailer i thought

“Ye phele kahin dekha dekha sa lag rha hai”

Whether its songs or movies they’ll copy anything — Ahmed (@ahmed1206says) August 10, 2018

What is similar madam ?? There is an Actor who is actually a lawyer and raising an issue of over billing and I have seen Actor In Law where an inspiring actor in acts as Lawyer.We have Jolly LLB much before Actor In Law.I loved Actor In Law but i refuse to agree on this 🙏 — Rajni Sharma (@findrajnisharma) August 10, 2018

I know one thing Indian cinema not first time made movies with similar stories of Pakistani hit movies, it happened in past. There is nothing wrong in it. indian cinema is a bigger market no doubt — TeachPeace (@AmirSheikh29) August 10, 2018

This is just a beginning. In the coming years, PAKISTANI CINEMA would become the LEADER in presenting SOCIAL SATIRE, COMEDY, FAMILY DRAMA, SOCIAL ISSUES — KING HUMAYUN RELOADED (@juneid86) August 11, 2018

Yes! I also just saw that.. And it resembles from Actor in Law❤ — Muhammad Osman (@inketweets) August 10, 2018

Right? RIGHT?! The second part pf the trailer was so much like #ActorInLaw except that it became unnecessarily dark. Loved the fact that NQ kept the laughter alive throughout! — AreebahShahid (@AreebahShahid) August 10, 2018

Madam mehwish I think u r totally wrong😉😂😁😀😎😊😍😉😍😚😚🙂😎😉 — M Salman AFRIDI (@Khanmsalman1) August 11, 2018

Watch it by yourself and then decide.