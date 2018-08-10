Seven amazing independence day celebrations from around the world

Web Desk: Independence Day is a time when whole nation comes together for the sake of their country and celebrates the day with all of their heart. It gives a hit to our feeling of patriotism and makes us wave with our national flag.

Have a look at the seven amazing independence day celebration around the world.

Mexico – Sept 15–16

Mexican celebrated their independence day from sundown on the 15th to sundown on the 16th. On this day people take the street to yell the ‘Grito de Dolores’ which is an international battle cry of Mexican independence from Spain. Their celebration involves parades, concerts and fireworks.

Indonesia – August 17

Indonesians celebrate the end of 300 year of Dutch colonization. There are many festivities like firework, parades and flag-waving and play game called Panjat Piang. It is a game in which young men participated in pole-climbing contests to score various prizes on wheels at the top.

Norway – May 17

Their independence day revolves around one main activity which is eating ice-cream, ice-cream and ice-cream and then eating sausage,sausage and more sausage. They introduce potluck breakfasts for family and friends. Parades and fireworks are also part of their celebration.

South Africa – April 27

South African’s day of freedom marked on April 27 that was the end of Apartheid, it was a day when Nelson Mandela was elected as president. They celebrated the day by eating barbecue with friends and family.

France – July 14

France takes their freedom day (Bastille Day) very seriously. It is an official day off for all French citizen, even the restaurants and shops are found close. There is military parade and firework at the Eiffel Tower. French people open doors for the neighbors and host raucous parties all day.

Australia – Jan 28

Independence Day of Australians looks like a lot like the US’s celebration. It involves barbecue, firework and the beach. Ship races and surf competitions also occur in harbors all over the country.

Pakistan Independence day – August 14

To commemorate its freedom not only from the British but also from Hindus that ended in 1947, Pakistani celebrates with the requisite flag-waving, parades and patriotic songs. All the institutions and homes are decorated with green and white flags. Functions are held in all the educational institutions. Pakistanis also dine on dishes of green and which, the hues of the country’s flag.