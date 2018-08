BANNU: Security forces on Monday killed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s commander (TTP), Naseebul Rehman during an encounter, Aaj News reported.

Terrorist Naseeb opened fire on the security forces during a routine patrol in Jani Khel area of Bannu.

However, timely response from forces resulted in TTP’s commander death.

Security officials stated that, several terrorism cases were registered against Naseeb, adding that, numerous operations were conducted to apprehend the deceased.