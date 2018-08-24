Seating position of student’s affect their academic performance

Web Desk: Lectures help student to understand a particular topic and also give their valuable knowledge. Learn within the lecture theater environment is central to successful learning.

According to the new study, researchers examined students’ reason for choosing particular seats in a lecture hall and investigated how seating positions correlated with student performance.

Many students preferred sitting with their friends, while others were more concerned with either attracting or avoiding the lecturer’s attention. Some students chose seats that allowed them to see and hear clearly, while others picked easily available seats that made them feel less anxious.

Friendship groups who sat together tended to achieve similar grades, and students who sat alone at the edges tended to do worse than average. Lecturers may be able to use these findings to provide assistance to anxious students and to support the learning of all students by encouraging interactions between the different groups.