Scientists find a way to ‘turn off’ nightmares

Web Desk: A new study may have found a way to ‘turn off’ nightmares, the DailyMail reported.

Japanese scientists have discovered two genes responsible for nightmare and dreams. It occurs when you’re in a deep sleep and it is also known as rapid eye movement (REM).

REM plays a crucial role in maintaining well-being for mammals, including humans.

The experiment was conducted on mice, researchers found when the two genes were removed, the animals continued to live normally.

When these two genes removed, it could theoretically prevent people from having bad dreams.

The findings are published in the journal Cell Reports.