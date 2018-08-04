SC takes suo moto notice of schools arson in Diamer

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice of schools torched in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chief Justice sought report of the incident from the Secretaries of Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan within forty-eight hours.

A total of 12 schools were burnt down on late Thursday night by unidentified men. No one was wounded in the attacks as the buildings were closed at the time.

Suspects Arrested

As of now 10 suspects have been arrested following the raids in the area, the Gilgit-Baltistan government said on Saturday.

Local police chief Mohammad Ajmal said his forces were working with intelligence agencies and questioning individuals with links to militant groups.

Interim PM condemns

Caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk has directed for strict action under the law against the elements involved in torching of schools in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman telephonically today, he strongly condemned the incident.

He said burning of schools is not acceptable at all.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in investigation into the incident.

He said all out efforts are being made to identity the responsible elements and bring them to justice.

Malala calls for rebuilding of schools

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has called for the rebuilding of 12 schools torched by suspected militants in northern Pakistan.

Yousafzai tweeted about the attack, saying “extremists have shown what frightens them most — a girl with a book.”