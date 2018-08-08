SC suspends LHC’s decision for recounting in NA-131

The Supreme Court has suspended Lahore High Court’s decision regarding recounting of votes in Lahore’s NA-131 seat.

The PTI had challenged the decision of the high court in the apex court.

In his remarks, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that NA-131 result had been announced.

According to unofficial results of the ECP, PTI Chairman Imran Khan won the seat in the general elections defeating PML (N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The court also rejected a plea by Jamshed Dasti for recounting in NA-182. The court asked him to take up the matter with the concerned forum.