SC orders to bring back stranded Pakistanis from China

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the concerned authorities to bring back all Pakistani citizens before Monday, who are stuck in China since 29th of last month.

The apex court issued these order during hearing of a suo moto case regarding the Pakistani citizens stuck in China, at Lahore Registry on Friday.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the reply submitted by Shaheen Airlines and ordered the Airlines’ owner to appear before court on Tuesday