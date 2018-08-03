SC orders freezing of current prices of medicines for next two and half months

LAHORE: A three-member bench of Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case regarding increase in prices of medicines, at Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Friday.

During the proceedings, the court directed pharmaceutical companies to print the barcode on packets of medicines.

The court also freezed the current prices of medicines for next two and half months.

It also directed for appointment of permanent head of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and ordered DRAP to resolve the matter regarding prices of medicines in ten weeks.