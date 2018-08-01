SC declares ECP’s notification on NA-60 election null and void

The Supreme Court has declared null and void the election commission of Pakistan’s notification regarding postponement of elections on Rawalpindi’s NA-60 constituency.

The court has now ordered by elections on the seat.

The elections were postponed by the ECP following conviction of PML (N) candidate Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine case.

Talking to the media persons outside the Supreme Court, Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the general elections were held in a free environment. He said the people have rejected the old faces. He said those who have objections to election results may contact the relevant institution.