Mecca Mukarramah: Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated today in Saudi Arab, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Gulf countries and Iraq.

After Eid prayers, Hajjaj in Mecca will perform stoning at Jamarat AL-Aqba and sacrifice animals.

In many Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Iraq, Muslims will sacrifice animals after following Sunnah Ibrahim.

The Eid-Ul-Adha in Pakistan will be celebrated tomorrow while Bohri community is celebrating Eid today.