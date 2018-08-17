Samsung is all set to introduce its first 5G modem

Web Desk: After 4G, we have faster 5G services to play with, and technology companies are beginning their preparations to catch the wave. Therefore, Samsung came up with Exynos 5100 modem.

The company has claimed that, this is the first 5G modem that’s fully compatible with the industry standard for the technology. The first major 5G modem was Qualcomm’s X50 modem, announced a few years ago.

Samsung tries to get a jump on the competition by designing its own chip that confirms to 3GPP standards instead of waiting for Qualcomm.

The new Exynos 5100 is compatible with both the sub-6GHz and mmWave parts of the spectrum. Its also backward compatible with older networks like 2G, 3G and 4G ‘LTE at the same time.

Samsung claims the Exynos 5100 reaches speeds of up to 2Gbps with the sub-6GHz spectrum and up to even 6Gbps using mmWave. Both are significantly higher than numbers currently achieved on 4G.