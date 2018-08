GLASGOW: Kliment Kolesnikov broke the men’s 50m backstroke world record at the European Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Russian clocked a time of 24.00 seconds to win gold, shaving 0.04sec off the previous mark set by Britain’s Liam Tancock in 2009.

Romania’s Robert-Andrei Glinta was second in 24.55 while Ireland’s Shane Ryan finished third in 24.64. —AFP