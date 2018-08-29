Russia showcased a new ‘super soldier’ exoskeleton military suit

Moscow: Russia has showcased a new super soldier exoskeleton military suit resembles the work of science fiction, that will endow the wearer with superhuman powers.

The prototype allows infantry soldiers to fire machine guns using one-hand, carry huge amounts of weight, achieve super accuracy and being able to run faster.

Military firm ‘TsNiiTochMash’ developed the Ratnik-3 ‘Soldier of the Future’ suit which was paraded at the Army 2018 International Military and Technical Forum in Moscow.

Titanium based Exo-skeleton is designed to boost strength and stamina while a layer of body armour protects the wearer from any incoming bullets and shrapnel.

This super soldier skeleton fits over the torso and is secured around the waist, dispersing the weight of the built-in backpack, which can be filled up to 110 pounds (50kg).

The prototype is currently held back by one major issue that there is no room to storage a local power source.

This means the suit can only be worn and used for a limited amount of time.

The firm claims it will continue to improve the design before it is introduced to battlefields in 2025.

The suit was created at the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building, a Moscow-based weapons development centre.

Andy Lynch, of Odin Systems, a military equipment company, told: ‘Features of the suit include a task light on the helmet for examining things like weapons and maps.’