Robot can influence your children’s opinions, study

Web Desk: A recent study found robots to influence children’s opinions more. The research was conducted in the presence of both their peers and humanoid robots.

Interestingly, the study revealed that adults regularly have their opinions influenced by peers but they’re largely able to resist being persuaded by robots. Children aged from seven to nine years are more likely to give the same responses as the robots, even if they are nor right.

According to the scientists, the study provided an interesting insight into how robots could be used positively within society, but they also said that it does raise some concerns about how robots have a negative influence on vulnerable young children.

Researcher Anna Vollmer said, “People often follow the opinions of others and we’ve known for a long time that it is hard to resist taking over views and opinions of people around us. We know this as conformity. But as robots will soon be found in the home and the workplace, we were wondering if people would conform to robots.”