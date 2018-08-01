Release of ‘Mulk’ facing complication in India

Web Desk: An Indian session court has granted an interim stay on the release of Rishi Kapoor starrer film Mulk. The film is scheduled to be release on August 3.

The case was filed by Vandana Punwani, due to property rent dues dispute with production and entertainment agency. She has claimed that the Benaras Media Works Limited has links with the movie and hence the release of the film should be stayed till the dispute was resolved.

It was said in the application that, in 2011, the agency had taken on rent Punwani’s bungalow in the city and has wanted to convert it into an office space. But when it did not get the requisite permission from the civic body to convert the residential property into a commercial one, the company refuse to pay rent to Punwani.

Therefore, Additional sessions judge granted an interim stay on the release of the movie and posted the application for further hearing on August 2.