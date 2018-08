A three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said they want to make police independent and free from any political influence.

Hearing a case pertaining to DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal on Friday, Mian Saqib Nisar said that reforms are being brought for this purpose.

Inspector General Punjab Police Kaleem Imam told the apex court that the decision regarding Rizwan Gondal was not taken on anybody’s instructions or political influence.