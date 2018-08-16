Reference approved against Babar Ghauri for 974 illegal inductions

ISLAMABAD:The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved a reference against former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri and others for their alleged involvement in providing employment to 974 persons illegally.

The illegal induction had caused a financial loss of Rs 2.85 billion to the national kitty.

The EBM, chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal here at Bureau’s Headquarters, also accorded approval of inquiry against former federal minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and others.

The accused were allegedly involved in money laundering and making assets beyond income, which caused loss of Rs 3668.671 million to national coffer.

The meeting also accorded approval to file a reference in Accountability Court against Sikander Aziz and others who allegedly misusing their authority illegally occupied land of Cantonment Board Peshawar through forged documents. This illegal act also caused huge financial losses.

An inquiry was also approved during the meeting against officers and officials of Provincial Works Welfare Boards Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The accused while allegedly misusing their authority did misappropriation in purchase of equipment under Matric Tech project, causing financial loss of Rs 100 million to the national kitty.

The EBM accorded approval of inquiry against officers and officials of National Highways Authority (NHA) who allegedly awarded contract of Multan-Sukkur Motorway in an illegal way, causing Rs 259.352 billion to national exchequer.—APP