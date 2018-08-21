Re-polls to be held in PK-23 Shangla on September 10: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that re-election in Shangla’s constituency of PK-23 will be conducted on September 10.

The electoral body declared the results of polls in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency as void owing to low turnout of female voters during the polls.

The Elections Act, 2017 requires the ECP to declare an election null and void if women’s turnout in a constituency is less than 10 per cent of its total polled votes.

Shaukat Yousafzai of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had emerged as the winner from PK-23 in July 25 general elections. He had termed the ECP’s verdict “cruel”, saying that the election commission could only have ordered the re-polling of female voters instead of proclaiming the entire election as void.

“It is not easy to hold elections in Shangla,” he argued. “We will suffer due to the re-election in the constituency,” he added.—NNI